Robbie Grossman enters the lineup for second game of Braves-Nationals series

The Braves will be trying to rattle off their tenth-straight home victory as they take on the Nationals tonight. There’s also a chance that they could clinch a spot in the Postseason if the Brewers lose tonight. Nobody really wants the Brewers to lose on this particular night, so it’s a bit of a weird situation. Either way, the Braves are very close to officially punching their ticket to October baseball.

Here’s the lineup for Atlanta tonight:

As usual, there aren’t too many changes going on for the Braves when it comes to their lineup. William Contreras and Michael Harris II swapped spots and Robbie Grossman will be playing left field and batting eighth in place of Eddie Rosario. The obvious reasoning for Grossman getting the start tonight is that Patrick Corbin is a left-hander and Grossman was brought here to hit left-handed pitchers.

Over 41 plate appearances against lefties since his arrival in Atlanta, Grossman has a .748 OPS and has been hitting at a 121 wRC+ clip, so he’s been getting the job done against left-handers since being traded. He hit a homer back on Sunday so maybe he’ll bring some of that power stroke to the ballpark here on Tuesday.

Here’s how Washington will be lining up for tonight’s contest:

Joey Meneses made his presence felt last night, as he paid tribute to Wendy’s by going 4-for-4 at the plate in last night’s loss to the Braves. He’s moved up to third in tonight’s lineup and here’s hoping that we don’t see a repeat of what happened last night.

Lane Thomas is still the leadoff hitter, Luis García and Luke Voit have also moved up in the lineup while CJ Abrams, Ildemaro Vargas, Victor Robles and Riley Adams are making up the bottom of the lineup. The only swap is César Hernández replacing Alex Call in left field while batting fifth. Hernández will be bringing a .250/.313/.323 slash line to the lineup, which is good for 81 wRC+.