Braves vs. Nationals Game Thread: 9/20/22

Tonight’s a weird night. As I’ve mentioned earlier, the Braves could be celebrating a return trip to the Postseason by the end of the night. However, they could also be celebrating pulling into a tie with New York at the top of the division if they slip. A Braves win and Brewers win wouldn’t put Atlanta into the Postseason but it would take them to the top of the East. Baseball is weird. Math is weird.

Anyways, this still isn’t a foregone conclusion. The Nationals are chomping at the bit to play spoiler, so hopefully the Braves will be ready to take care of business against Washington this evening.