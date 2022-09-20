 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs. Nationals Game Thread: 9/20/22

Maybe it’s Postseason clinch night? Do we even really want that tonight?

By Demetrius Bell
/ new
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight’s a weird night. As I’ve mentioned earlier, the Braves could be celebrating a return trip to the Postseason by the end of the night. However, they could also be celebrating pulling into a tie with New York at the top of the division if they slip. A Braves win and Brewers win wouldn’t put Atlanta into the Postseason but it would take them to the top of the East. Baseball is weird. Math is weird.

Anyways, this still isn’t a foregone conclusion. The Nationals are chomping at the bit to play spoiler, so hopefully the Braves will be ready to take care of business against Washington this evening.

baseballsavant.com

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power