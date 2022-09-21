This Day in Braves history: September 21

Braves Franchise History

1947 - Warren Spahn picks up his 20th win with a 4-0 shutout of the Dodgers.

1952 - The Braves play their final game at Boston’s Braves Field before moving to Milwaukee. They lose 8-2 and the crowd of 8,822 is the second largest of the season.

1958 - Warren Spahn wins his 21st game of the season as the Braves beat the Redlegs 6-5 and clinch a second-straight pennant.

1959 - Warren Spahn notches his 20th win of the season and ties Eppa Rixey with his 266th National League victory.

1970 - The Braves trade Hoyt Wilhelm to the Cubs who will trade him back to Atlanta in December.

1993 - In an 18-5 Atlanta win, the Braves and the Expos combine to use a record 13 pinch-hitters in the game. The Braves used a record nine and sent six to the plate in the seventh inning.

2015 - Shelby Miller loses his 15th straight decision as the Braves fall to the Mets, 4-0. It is the 23rd consecutive start without a win for Miller.

MLB History

1919 - The Cubs beat the Braves, 3-0 in 58 minutes.

1922 - The American League reinstates the MVP Award which was last given out in 1914. George Sisler will win the award. The National League will follow suit two years later.

1939 - The National League announces that the Dodgers scheduled doubleheader in Philadelphia will be moved to Brooklyn in an effort to top one million in paid attendance. It is the first time in the 20th century that games are transferred from one city to another.

1987 - Darry Strawberry steals two bases against the Cubs to join teammate Howard Johnson in the 30/30 club. It is the first time in major league history that teammates have had 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season.

