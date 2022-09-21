September 20: Braves 3, Nationals 2

The Atlanta Braves pushed their winning streak to five-straight games and clinched another series win Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Charlie Morton allowed one run and struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings. Travis d’Arnaud gave the Braves an early lead with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Dansby Swanson gave them some needed insurance with a solo shot in the eighth. Kenley Jansen allowed an unearned run in the ninth and worked out of a bases loaded jam to pick up his 36th save of the season.

Tuesday’s Notables

Home Runs: Travis d’Arnaud (18), Dansby Swanson (21)

WP — Charlie Morton (9-6): 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 9 K

LP — Erasmo Ramirez (4-2): 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (36): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Up Next

Atlanta will try to sweep the homestand with its sixth straight victory when the series concludes Wednesday afternoon. Bryce Elder will make a spot start for the Braves while Paolo Espino will get the call for the Nationals.