Braves News: Atlanta hangs on against Nationals, clinch postseason berth, and more

The bullpen was able to hang on as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Tuesday night to win the series. Kudos to Washington’s relievers, who came up big after Nats starter Patrick Corbin left the game with an injury after throwing just 12 pitches.

Charlie Morton got the start for the Braves. He tossed 5.1 frames, surrendered one run, struck out nine, and walked three. Collin McHugh, AJ Minter, and Kenley Jansen came in to close it out.

Offensively, Atlanta’s three runs came via Travis d’Arnaud’s two-run home run and Dansby Swanson’s solo shot.

Despite the shaky ninth inning, Kenley Jansen earned the save and gave the Braves their fifth consecutive win and a spot in the postseason.

There were no celebrations last night, as today’s series finale gets underway at 12:20 ET with Bryce Elder on the bump.

Braves News:

The Braves promoted position player Justyn-Henry Malloy to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 2021 sixth round pick slashed .289/.407/.455 in Rome and Mississippi this year.

The Road to Atlanta Podcast looks at the upcoming Arizona Fall League, featuring prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy.

Bryce Elder’s return to Atlanta, Eddie Rosario’s potential, and more in the Daily Hammer Podcast.

MLB News:

Three-time World Series champion Maury Willis passed away at age 89. He made his MLB debut as a shortstop with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1959. He took part in 14 big league seasons.

Boston Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock will undergo season-ending hip surgery. The 26-year-old is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki announced that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The 39-year-old made his debut in 2007 for the Oakland A’s. The former Brave has a career .255 batting average.