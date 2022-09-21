Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Punch Their Ticket To the Playoffs

Though the Braves found their path to victory a bit more difficult on Tuesday night, they were able to win another series and their fifth straight game. More importantly, the Braves also earned a playoff birth for the fifth straight season. Charlie Morton looked better on the mound than in recent starts, Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud delivered timely home runs.

Shawn Coleman looks at some fun takeaways from last night and the Braves once again looking to thrive in October:

Morton’s bounce back start

Travis d’Arnaud’s excellent stretch of play

Another Braves winning streak earns them another ticket to October

Spencer Strider injury update

Bryce Elder looks to take the mound once again for Atlanta on Wednesday

