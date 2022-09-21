Braves vs. Nationals game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it six-straight wins and complete a sweep when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta secured a series win with a 3-2 victory Tuesday night and clinched a spot in the postseason. However, they have eyes on a bigger prize in a fifth-straight division title. They enter play Wednesday one game back of the Mets in the NL East standings. New York will wrap up a three-game series in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

