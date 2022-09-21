September 21: Nationals 3, Braves 2

The Atlanta Braves saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday afternoon with a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. Atlanta jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but were unable to add on as shaky base running proved costly late. Bryce Elder turned in another good performance on the mound allowing one run over 5 2/3 innings. However, a big two-run home run by former farmhand Joey Meneses in the seventh was the difference.

Wednesday Notables

Home Runs: Joey Meneses (10)

WP — Andres Machado (2-0): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

LP — Jesse Chavez (4-2): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

SV — Kyle Finegan (11): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

Atlanta will head out on the road for a seven-game road trip that will begin Thursday night with a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.