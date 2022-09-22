This Day in Braves History: Braves Clinch division with win over Phillies

Braves Franchise History

2013: Two teams clinch division titles today. The Athletics secure their second straight AL West crown with an 11-7 win over the Twins as Coco Crisp hits a three-run homer and Jed Lowrie and Daric Barton add solo shots, negating a homer and six RBIs by Twins rookie Oswaldo Arcia. In the NL East, Atlanta wins its first title since 2005 as its closest pursuers, the Nationals, lose, 4-2, to the Marlins. The Braves then defeat the Cubs, 5-2, as they now set their eyes on finishing the year with the best record in the National League.

2014: One day after being mathematically eliminated at the end of a disappointing season, the Braves fire General Manager Frank Wren, who had been in place since 2007. John Hart takes over on an interim basis.

2014: The Pirates play their third consecutive 1-0 game as they defeat the Braves by that score, reducing their magic number to clinch a postseason slot to two. Francisco Liriano is the winner, thanks to a sixth-inning solo homer by Andrew McCutchen. The Bucs won two of the three contests, whereas the last team to play three such games before them, the 1960 Phillies, had lost all three.

2018: The young Atlanta Braves clinch the NL East title with a 5-3 win over the Phillies. This caps a remarkable season in which the Braves inserted themselves among the league’s best teams ahead of schedule after completing a thorough rebuilding.

MLB History

1911: Cy Young, at age 44, beats the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1-0, for his 511th and final major league victory.

1969 : Willie Mays hits the 600th home run of his career. The historic homer off Mike Corkins of the Padres proves to be the game-winner in a 4-2 Giants victory at San Diego Stadium.

1990: Andre Dawson of the Chicago Cubs steals his 300th base in an 11-5 loss to the New York Mets, becoming only the second player in major league history with 300 home runs, 300 steals and 2,000 hits. Willie Mays was the other.

1993: Pitcher Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers faces just three Seattle batters before hurting his right elbow in what turns out to be the last appearance of his career. Ryan finishes with 324 wins, 5,714 strikeouts and seven no-hitters.

1993: The Colorado Rockies play their final home game of their inaugural season and finish with a major league home attendance record. The Rockies played before 4,483,350 fans at Mile High Stadium this year.

2015: Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra, winner of three MVP Awards who also holds the all-time record by playing in 14 World Series, passes away at age 90. He is just as famous for his aphorisms, and one of them is appropriate for the occasion: “You should always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise, they won’t come to yours.”

