Daily Hammer Podcast: A Disappointing End To a Highly Successful Homestand

Sigh.

The Braves and series finales that also happen to be day games just do not seem to mix this season. Whether it be struggles on Sundays or inexplicable happenings in the middle of the week, the Braves have had plenty of lackluster performances when closing out series. Unfortunately, that occurred once again on Wednesday. However, it was a very successful homestand, and Bryce Elder once again looked like a pitcher who could stick in the majors some day. The Braves just need the bats to come back to life as they head to Philly over the weekend.

Shawn Coleman dives into Wednesday’s game and looks forward to the weekend:

Bryce Elder’s recent performances could be relevant beyond this year

A very good homestand for Ronald Acuna Jr.

The rare company Michael Harris II finds himself in after 100 games

It will be deja vu this weekend as the Braves head to Philadelphia

