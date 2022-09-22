Braves News: Matt Olson slump, Bryce Elder success, more

The Braves continued to struggle with day games on Wednesday, as they fell to the Nationals 3-2. This loss was especially irritating as a result of costly baserunning mistakes that the Braves made. On the bright side, Bryce Elder once again dominated a bad lineup, with 5.2 innings of one run ball and 6 strikeouts. Ronald Acuna and Michael Harris also had good games, each collecting two hits. Fortunately, the Brewers handled the Mets, so the division lead did not change.

Braves News

Sam took a look at Matt Olson, who has struggled in the second half of the season.

Here is our game recap from the 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

MLB News

The Royals fired Dayton Moore, who was once rumored to be a favorite for the Braves GM cycle, in which they eventually hired Alex Anthopoulos. Needless to say, Braves fans should generally be happy with the way that turned out.

The Rockies are calling up one of the best prospects in baseball on Thursday.