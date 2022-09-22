Mike Soroka’s season is over with elbow soreness, per report

Mike Soroka, who had been rehabbing in the minor leagues after twice tearing his Achilles tendon, will go on the injured list with elbow soreness, according to a report from Justin Toscano from the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Fortunately, the report also says there is no structural damage in Soroka’s elbow.

With just two weeks left in the regular season the likelihood of Soroka returning to the mound with the Braves was minimal, and the elbow soreness will officially close the book on his 2022 rehab campaign. Mike took some big steps in recent months, pitching fairly well at numerous levels of the minor leagues. It was all about staying healthy, and assuming the elbow soreness is nothing more than some rust after a lengthy injured list stint, it seems he is on the right track.

It will be interesting to see how the Braves handle Soroka’s arbitration in the winter. He is eligible for it once again, although it is worth pointing out he will have gone more than three years since making consistent starts on the mound. Soroka earned $2.8 million this past year and figures to make $3-4 million next season.