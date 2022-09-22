Braves @ Phillies game thread 9/22/2022

As the Braves begin a road trip with a four game series in Philadelphia, Max Fried gets the start. Max has not been as sharp as he usually is in his last two starts, as they combined for the first time in his MLB career that he has allowed more than one home run in consecutive games. The Phillies have a good lineup, so Max getting right would go a long way towards helping Atlanta win this game. Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, in the midst of a solid season. You can read more about the pitching matchup in the game preview here.

Travis d’Arnaud will be batting cleanup, as Matt Olson slides down to fifth in the order. Olson has struggled for a while now, but this is both a classic Snitker move and a slightly odd one, as Olson has been a bit better in the last few days and William Contreras is probably a more appropriate cleanup hitter (or even Michael Harris), although d’Arnaud has been hot lately. Regardless, you can read more about the lineups here.

