Braves News: Braves shutout in Philly, Mike Soroka sidelined, and more

The Atlanta Braves were handed their 57th loss of the season after dropping game one of four to the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Thursday night. Max Fried was on the bump and turned in a solid outing, barring a couple of mistakes. He tossed five innings of one-run ball, striking out eight and walking one.

The game’s lone run came in the second inning as JT Realmuto scored on a sac fly off the bat of Matt Vierling.

The Atlanta offense strung together six hits but it was not enough to bring anyone around the bases.

The Braves look to shrug off last night’s shutout and even the series with Jake Odorizzi on the mound at 7:05 ET.

Braves News:

Mike Soroka is headed to the injured list with elbow soreness, ending his 2022 season. There is no structural damage, but the soreness will close the door on the remainder of his rehab assignment. He is targeting a 2023 return.

Atlanta hits the road once more this regular season with 12 games remaining.

First baseman Taylor Motter had a solid night with Triple-A Gwinnett.

MLB News:

Two-time All-Star and former Atlanta Brave Stephen Vogt will retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He collected 13 hits across 26 at-bats during his stint with the Braves.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and reliever Daniel Hudson are in agreement on a one-year extension. Hudson has tossed 24.1 innings this season, posting a 2.22 ERA.

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez will undergo an MRI after experiencing lower back tightness. He will be examined today in Kansas City. Mariners skipper Scott Servais dubbed his back troubles “concerning.”