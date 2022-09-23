Daily Hammer Podcast: Atlanta’s Offensive Struggles Continue in Philadelphia

The Braves experienced a forgettable Thursday night of baseball. Bad luck on balls in play and bad umpiring (which impacted bot teams) were less than ideal developments. However, the clear issue was another game in which the Braves could not get anything going offensively. A few encouraging signs were Max Fried offering a somewhat stellar performance and a three hit game from Austin Riley. However, the Braves offense going through one of its worst stretches of the season in mid-September remains a bit concerning.

Shawn Coleman looks at Thursday’s game before the Braves take on the Phillies again on Friday:

A second straight lackluster offensive performance sinks Braves

Max Fried and bullpen were stellar

Another Productive game from Austin Riley and Matt Olson

Atlanta’s offensive struggles over past two weeks

Aaron Nola on mound for Phillies on Friday

