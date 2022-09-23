September 22: Phillies 1, Braves 0

Offensive struggles continued to plague the Atlanta Braves Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta managed just six hits in the game, three of which came from Austin Riley, but were unable to get a key hit in the loss. The Braves finished the game 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. Max Fried allowed one run and struck out eight but needed 107 pitches to get through five innings. Ranger Suarez allowed five hits over six scoreless innings for Philadelphia.

Thursday Notables

Home Runs: NONE

WP — Ranger Suarez (10-5): 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

LP — Max Fried (13-7): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 K

SV — Jose Alvarado (2): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will continue Friday (7:05 p.m. ET / Bally Sports South) with Jake Odorizzi matching up against Aaron Nola.