Ronald Acuña remains out, Michael Harris moves up to second as Braves take aim at Aaron Nola

Michael Harris II has had a rough couple of games for the Braves results-wise, but he’s moving up to second given that Ronald Acuña Jr. appears to be missing a second consecutive game with back tightness:

This will be the second time Harris has hit second this season — he previously did so in a 3-2 loss to the Rockies, featuring this same starting nine in a different configuration. The Braves are actually winless with this configuration, so while Aaron Nola is a tough customer and the resulting pitching matchup for this game is the worst one of the year (something that probably won’t be replaced with an even worse matchup later), maybe the Braves can somehow change that.

The Phillies will bat Brandon Marsh in their lineup sixth for the first time all season, but the rest of the cast of characters is very familiar at this point.

Lastly, check out this table of wOBAs and xwOBAs for the batters on these two teams in September (minimum 20 PAs):