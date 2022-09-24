This Day in Braves History: Dale Murphy joins 30/30 club

Braves Franchise History

1939 - Boston Bees outfielder Johnny Cooney hits his first home run after 15 years as a major league player. Cooney will homer again the next day which will be his final home run in his 20-year career.

1965 - Tony Cloninger throws a four-hitter to give the Braves an 8-2 win over the Giants.

1968 - Hank and Tommie Aaron pull off a double steal for the Braves. The two combine for seven hits in a 7-3 win over the Mets. New York manager Gil Hodges suffered a heart attack during the game and is hospitalized. Rube Walker will serve as manager for the remainder of the season.

1980 - The Braves beat the Astros 4-2 at Fulton County Stadium and go over the one million mark in attendance for the season. It is the first season ever in which all of the teams in one league have drawn at least one million in attendance.

1983 - Dale Murphy becomes the sixth player in major league history to join the 30/30 club when he walks, steals second and then scores the winning run on a Rafael Ramirez single in a 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

MLB History

1911 - The Cardinals score a run in the sixth inning to snap a 41 scoreless inning streak by Grover Alexander.

1920 - Babe Ruth hits his 50th home run of the season in the first inning of a twinbill against the Senators. Ruth adds his 51st in the second game and goes 4-for-4 while helping the Yankees to a 2-1 win.

1921 - Ty Cobb challenges umpire Billy Evans to a fight. George Hildebrand, who was the second umpire assigned to the game, reports the incident to American League president Ban Johnson. After Johnson fails to act, Commissioner Landis suspends Cobb, but allows him to continue as a non-playing manager.

1932 - Jimmie Foxx hits his second grand slam in three days, giving him 57 home runs for the season but the A’s fall to Washington, 8-7.

1975 - Chicago’s Joe Wallis hits a two-out single in the ninth inning to break up a no-hit bid by Tom Seaver. Seaver retires the next hitter and the game headed to extra innings scoreless. The Cubs will win the game in the 11th.

