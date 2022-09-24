September 23: Phillies 9, Braves 1

Jake Odorizzi struggled again as the Atlanta Braves dropped their third straight game with a 9-1 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. Odorizzi allowed eight runs in just four innings and Atlanta’s offense didn’t do much against Aaron Nola. Atlanta fell behind 9-0 before Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the seventh scored Eddie Rosario. Atlanta managed just six hits on the evening and left seven men on base. Austin Riley accounted for two of those hits and now has five in the last two games. The Braves now trail the Mets by 2.5 games in the NL East standings.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: Rhys Hoskins (29)

WP — Aaron Nola (10-12): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K

LP — Jake Odorizzi (5-6): 4.0 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 3 BB, 6 K

Up Next

Atlanta will try to avoid its first four game losing streak of the season when the series continues Saturday (4:05 p.m. / Bally Sports South). Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while the Phillies will go with lefty Bailey Falter.