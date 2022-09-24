Kyle Wright, Braves look to snap skid Saturday in Philadelphia

Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves will try to stop the bleeding Saturday when they continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta dropped its third straight game Friday night in lopsided fashion falling 9-1. The loss dropped the Braves 2.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

Atlanta will turn to Wright Saturday in hopes of avoiding its first four-game losing streak of the season. Wright allowed eight hits, two runs and struck out seven in his last start against Washington. He will also be chasing a bit of history Saturday. While pitcher wins don’t carry the same weight as they did in the past, Wright is looking to become Atlanta’s first 20-game winner since Russ Ortiz in 2003.

The Phillies will counter with left-hander Bailey Falter who will be facing the Braves for the second straight start. He started against Atlanta last weekend and pitched well allowing four hits, two walks and one run before exiting after 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Falter has allowed three runs or less in seven straight starts.

The Braves need to find a way to jumpstart a slumping offense that has managed just three runs combined in its last three games. Atlanta has just one extra-base hit, an Austin Riley double Friday night, during that span. The Braves have left 16 men on base and are 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the two losses to the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr missed his second straight game Friday with a sore back. The Braves say that he is day-to-day and his status for Saturday’s game is unknown.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan