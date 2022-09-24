Braves News: Atlanta goes quietly in game two, Ronald Acuña Jr. remains out, more

The Atlanta Braves are on a three-game losing streak after dropping Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1. The Phils jumped on Braves starter Jake Odorizzi early, scoring four runs in the second inning. Odorizzi’s night was done after going four frames, surrendering eight runs, striking out six and walking three.

The Braves had another quiet night on the offensive front. They tallied just six hits and scored their only run in the seventh inning from a Robbie Grossman sacrifice fly.

The Braves are now 93-58 and get back at it again this afternoon. They still have a chance to split the four-game set as Kyle Wright gets the ball for game three, beginning at 4:05 ET.

Braves News:

Ronald Acuña Jr. missed Friday night’s game against the Phillies, his second consecutive, with back tightness.

Left fielder Justyn-Henry Malloy stays hot in Triple-A after his recent promotion. More in the minor league recap.

The division race continues as the New York Mets travel to Oakland to square off with the A’s. Two games remain in their weekend series.

The Atlanta offense continues to plummet after a tough two nights in Philadelphia. More in the Daily Hammer Podcast.

MLB News:

The Cincinnati Reds placed LHP Mike Minor on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness. The move will end his season. Minor made 19 starts for the Reds this season, throwing 98 innings of 6.06 ERA ball.

Minnesota Twins CF Byron Buxton will undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee next week. With no contention for the postseason, Buxton will undergo the knife and is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

The Seattle Mariners placed OF Julio Rodriguez on the 15-day IL after an MRI revealed a lower back strain. The M’s star could return by the start of the postseason.