The Atlanta Braves will try to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday evening when they continue a four-game series in Philadelphia. The Braves dropped the series opener Thursday 1-0 and were then blown out Friday 9-1. Kyle Wright will try to play the roll of stopper Saturday while the Phillies will go with left-hander Bailey Falter.

Saturday’s game has a scheduled start time of 4:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

