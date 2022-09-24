Matt Olson gets a day off Saturday, Ronald Acuña Jr. out for third straight day

As the Atlanta Braves take the field Saturday they will be trying to avoid their first four-game losing streak of the season. While most people will focus on Jake Odorizzi’s poor outing Friday, and to be clear he was bad, it is Atlanta’s offense that needs to get going in the worst way.

The Braves have scored just one run in the first two games of the series and their only extra-base hit came in Thursday’s 1-0 loss. They are 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and have left 16 men on base over the the last two days. Outside of Austin Riley, who is 5-for-6 including that double Thursday, the rest of the team is a combined 7-for-58. That isn’t going to cut it against anyone, much less a team like the Phillies who are fighting for their own playoff positioning.

The Braves will be without Ronald Acuna Jr. for a third straight game. Additionally, they will give slumping Matt Olson his first off day of the season. Austin Riley will start at first base with Orlando Arcia getting the start at third base.

Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm are a combined 8-for-16 in the series with two doubles, a triple and a home run. Hoskins, Bohm, Matt Vierling, J.T. Realmuto and Brandon Marsh all have at least two hits in the series. One player that hasn’t contributed is Bryce Harper who is 0-for-6 with two walks and four strikeouts.

Saturday’s game will get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.