September 24: Braves 6, Phillies 3

Kyle Wright turned in another solid performance while the Atlanta Braves’ offense got back on track with a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday. Atlanta snaps a three-game losing streak and pull to within 1.5 games of the Mets in the NL East after New York’s loss in Oakland. Michael Harris and William Contreras both homered and finished with three hits each. Wright allowed two runs over 5 1⁄ 3 innings and picked up his 20th win of the season becoming the first Braves pitcher to do so since Russ Ortiz in 2003.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: William Contreras (20), Michael Harris (19), Bryce Harper (18)

WP — Kyle Wright (20-5): 5.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K

LP — Bailey Falter (5-4): 3.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 6 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (37): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The Braves will try to salvage a split in the series Sunday (1:05 p.m. ET / Bally Sports South) with Charlie Morton matching up against Kyle Gibson.