Braves News: Spencer Strider injury, gaining a game on the Mets, more

The Braves had a great day of results on the field, but not so good of a day as far as player health is concerned. The Braves offense finally showed up again as they beat the Phillies behind a solid Kyle Wright, while the Oakland Athletics somehow beat up on Jacob deGrom and the Mets. This puts the Braves only 1.5 games behind the Mets and only one loss behind them. The bad news of the day was Spencer Strider being placed on the IL with a strained left oblique, while essentially ends his regular season and places his postseason in doubt. Alan Rangel joined the Braves in Strider’s place.

Braves News

Read more about Spencer Strider’s injury here.

Here is our game recap from the 6-3 win over the Phillies, powered by Michael Harris, William Contreras, and Kyle Wright.

MLB News

The biggest news of the day around the league was the Mariners giving Luis Castillo a large extension for at least five years.

Jacob deGrom struggled against the A’s, which is super weird, but also super helpful for the Braves.