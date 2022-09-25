Charlie Morton takes the mound as the Braves look to salvage a series split

After a confidence boosting win Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a split in their series when they wrap up a four-game series Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta was unable to put together much offense in the first two games of the series losing 1-0 and 9-1 while managing just one extra-base hit across the two games. Their offense came roaring back Saturday exploding for 14 hits while hanging six runs on Phillies starter Bailey Falter who exited after just 3 2/3 innings. The win pulled the Braves to within 1.5 games of the division lead after Mets suffered a 10-4 loss in Oakland.

They will look to keep that going Sunday with Charlie Morton on the mound. Morton is coming off of a good outing where he held the Nationals to a run and struck out nine in 5 1⁄ 3 innings. Perhaps more importantly, he didn’t allow a home run for the second straight start which followed a three-game stretch where he surrendered six. Morton’s season got off to a tough start, but he has been solid since June 1. Maybe not as dominant as what we saw from him in 2021, but still very good.

The Phillies will counter with right-hander Kyle Gibson who comes in struggling in September. Gibson was tagged for 12 hits and seven runs in just five innings during his last start against the Blue Jays. Through four starts in September, he has allowed 32 hits and 19 runs in 17 2⁄ 3 innings. He has pitched well in two starts against Atlanta allowing four earned runs combined in 11 innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. missed his third consecutive game with a sore back Saturday and there wasn’t much of an update on his progress. He remains day-to-day and could return to the lineup as soon as Sunday’s game.

Sunday’s finale has a scheduled start time of 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 25, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan