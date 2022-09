The Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a series split when they wrap up a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon. Atlanta snapped a three-game skid Saturday with a 6-3 win and closed the gap in the NL East to 1.5 games. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while the Phillies will go with right-hander Kyle Gibson.

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

