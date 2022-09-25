Matt Olson returns to the lineup, Ronald Acuña Jr. remains out

After struggling through the first two games of the series, the Atlanta Braves’ offense broke out in Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Coming into the game, Atlanta had scored just one run over the first two games of the series and had managed just one extra-base hit. They banged out 14 hits in Saturday’s win including homers by William Contreras and Michael Harris.

Austin Riley shifted to first base Saturday as Matt Olson was out of the starting lineup for the first time this season. Olson later entered the game as a defensive replacement, but didn’t see an at-bat. Brian Snitker said that he wanted to give Olson a day to gather himself after a prolonged slump. Olson has just eight hits in his last 83 at-bats to go along with nine walks and 28 strikeouts over that span.

Olson returns to the Braves lineup Sunday and will be hitting fifth. Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive day due to a sore back.

Phillies lineup vs. Braves. 1:05 p.m. on NBCSP/MLBN/1210WPHT.



Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Harper DH

Bohm 5

Segura 4

Marsh 8

Stott 6

Vierling 9

Stubbs 2



Gibson RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 25, 2022

Rhys Hoskins is back in the Phillies’ lineup hitting second. He has had a big series going 5-for-12 at the plate with three doubles and a home run. Bryce Harper will slot back into the third spot for Sunday’s finale. Harper homered in Saturday’s game, but that is his only hit in the series. J.T. Realmuto gets a rare day off with Garrett Stubbs checking in behind the plate.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.