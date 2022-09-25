 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves, Phillies rain delay updates

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
MLB: JUL 03 Padres at Phillies Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies entered into a rain delay with the Phillies in front 6-5 with two outs in the fifth inning. The game is official given that the Phillies took the lead in the home half of the fifth. We will pass along updates here as they become available.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power