Braves, Phillies rain delay updates

Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies entered into a rain delay with the Phillies in front 6-5 with two outs in the fifth inning. The game is official given that the Phillies took the lead in the home half of the fifth. We will pass along updates here as they become available.

The Braves and Phillies tried to play underwater baseball, but we're now in a rain delay. pic.twitter.com/CnLDiTQ3Wp — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) September 25, 2022