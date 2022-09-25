September 25: Braves 8, Phillies 7 (11 innings)

The Atlanta Braves picked up their second straight win outlasting the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Sunday in 11 innings. Charlie Morton struggled allowing six runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings just before a rain delay halted the game over over two hours. When play resumed, the Braves tied the game in the eighth as William Contreras scored on a wild pitch. They added two more in the 11th and Jackson Stephens hung on at the end to close it out.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: Dansby Swanson (22), Kyle Schwarber 2 (42)

WP — Jackson Stephens (3-2): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

LP — Andrew Bellatti (4-4): 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The Braves will head to Washington Monday where they will begin a three-game series against the Nationals.