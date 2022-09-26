Braves News: Atlanta splits series with Phillies, Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to action, more

We have seen this story plenty of times before.

A series finale that also happens to be a day game that also happens to be on a Sunday that went to extra innings.

Those factors typically have not been too favorable for the Braves in 2022.

And now you want to combine them all together?

Well of course we know what hap......actually, in the words of Lee Corso, NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND(S)!!!

Yes, all of these factors converged yesterday, along with a lengthy rain delay. And yet, the Braves were able to earn the win. Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to action after a few days off due to back soreness and was able to drive in what was the go-ahead run at the time. Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson also produced notable RBIs off extra-base hits in the win.

Of the factors mentioned above, it is well-known the Braves have struggled in extra innings over the past two years during the “runner on second” era. Overall, the Braves are now 11-15 in such games since the start of 2021. However, they have won four straight games that went past nine innings, and have now won six of their last eight games that went to extras. This is certainly a welcome reversal of fortunes for the Braves that badly needed the win on Sunday.

Braves News

The Braves hope the good times will continue to roll as they look to finish off their road trip with plenty of wins in Washington D.C. against the Nationals.

While it had its ups and downs, the week ended on a good note for the Braves as Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman break it all down on the latest Battery Power Podcast.

