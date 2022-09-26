The week ahead in MLB playoff races: September 26-October 2

There were some clinches this past week, but the Wild Card races that were previously all about jockeying for seeding are... still about jockeying for seeding. There’s a huge weekend showdown between the Braves and the Mets looming, but beyond that... eh.

NL East

A split in Philadelphia pushed the Braves (95-58) another half-game back in the division, where they trail the Mets (97-57) by 1.5 at the moment. The Braves had a chance to force a tie heading into the final week and could have done so if not for a couple of back-to-back losses in easy matchups. In any case, it’s looking like it’s really going to come down to the final weekend, which already seemed like a near-certainty after the Mets bungled that series against the Cubs.

Mets’ upcoming schedule:

vs. MIA: Carrasco v. Lopez (56%)

vs. MIA: Walker v. Luzardo (56%)

@ ATL: Bassitt v. Fried (36%)

@ ATL: deGrom v. Wright (54%)

@ ATL: Scherzer v. Morton (44%)

Sum win probability: 2.46

Braves’ upcoming schedule:

@ WSN: Elder v. Abbott (59%)

@ WSN: Muller v. Espino (56%)

@ WSN: Odorizzi v. Gray (55%)

vs NYM: Fried v. Bassitt (64%)

vs NYM: Wright v. deGrom (46%)

vs NYM: Morton v. Scherzer (56%)

Sum win probability: 3.36

It’s possible that the Braves could gain about a game this week, but without a sweep over the weekend, they lose the tiebreaker and will need to gain an extra game over the final weekend to take the division. This weekend will probably be a big deal... although the rotation shuffle and sending out a Triple-A-esque trio against the Nationals could potentially dampen the relevance of that weekend series if it breaks poorly for the Braves.

Last 2 NL Wild Card Spots

Current status: Padres (85-68) lead the Phillies (83-69) by 1.5 games. Brewers (82-71) are 1.5 games out of the final spot.

This race narrowed a tiny bit over the last week, as the Brewers are marginally closer by adding a half-game. The Brewers currently have the same odds of sneaking into the playoffs as the Braves do of winning the division.

Padres: 3 vs. LAD, 3 vs. CHW; sum win probability = 3.38

Phillies: 3 @ CHC, 4 @ WSN; sum win probability = 4.33

Brewers: 2 vs. STL, 4 vs. MIA; sum win probability = 3.62

The Phillies have a very easy week (as do the other two teams, really) though they are the only ones playing games on the road among the competitors here. This “race” might come down to the final series of the year.

AL Wild Card

There’s no real point in discussing schedule here, since there are very few implications. The Blue Jays (86-67) now lead the Rays (84-69) by 2.5 games; the Mariners (83-69) are a half-game behind the Rays. The Jays and Rays just split a four-game series this weekend, and the Rays actually visit the Guardians (86-67) this weekend, whom they might end up playing next weekend if the Mariners overtake them. Seattle has scuffled for two weeks but has a way easier last ten games than the Rays, but again, we’re really just talking about which team will play Toronto or Cleveland at this point. Fun.

Non-Braves games to watch (assuming pitching matchups hold):

Honestly, this is really just about the Braves-Mets series at this point.