 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power TV: What’s ailing Matt Olson? Braves push for division title with big concern in lineup

Plus, Bryce Elder looms large with Spencer Strider on IL, and setting the stage for series vs. Nationals

By Cory McCartney
/ new

Down 1 1/2 games to the New York Mets, a massive series with division leaders looms, but first, the Atlanta Braves will look to make some noise vs. the Washington Nationals.

In a series the Braves have dominated, they’ll turn to a surprising arm in Bryce Elder, and look to get a key offensive piece that has been dormant going with Matt Olson.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney set the stag for D.C., and dive into Olson’s struggles.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power