Battery Power TV: What’s ailing Matt Olson? Braves push for division title with big concern in lineup

Down 1 1/2 games to the New York Mets, a massive series with division leaders looms, but first, the Atlanta Braves will look to make some noise vs. the Washington Nationals.

In a series the Braves have dominated, they’ll turn to a surprising arm in Bryce Elder, and look to get a key offensive piece that has been dormant going with Matt Olson.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney set the stag for D.C., and dive into Olson’s struggles.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.