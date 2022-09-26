Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to lineup following pinch-hit heroics

The lineups for tonight’s divisional tilt between the Braves and the Nationals are out and as far as Atlanta is concerned, we’ve got some good news to share.

After coming through in the clutch as a pinch-hitter and late substitution during yesterday’s rollercoaster ride of a baseball game, Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup after missing a few days due to a back ailment. As evidenced from his impact in the game yesterday, it’s good to have the dynamic outfielder back in the lineup once again.

Braves lineup 9/26 at Washington



1. Acuña RF

2. Swanson SS

3. Riley 3B

4. Harris CF

5. Olson 1B

6. Contreras C

7. Rosario LF

8. Ozuna DH

9. Arcia 2B



Bryce Elder P — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) September 26, 2022

Additionally, Acuña will be playing right field as well instead of being eased back in as a Designated Hitter. If you figured that meant that William Contreras would be getting a chance as a DH for the night, you’d be wrong — Contreras is going to be catching tonight and Marcell Ozuna is getting the nod as the DH. Additionally, Orlando Arcia will be starting at second base again after his stint as a pitcher has reminded everybody that he is indeed healthy and ready to help contribute to the team.

Here’s how the Nationals are going to be lining up for the first game of this three-game series:

After last week, the first guy you’re looking at when it comes to the lineup is Joey Meneses. Meneses did a number on the Braves during the series in Cobb County last week and he’ll surely be looking to pick up where he left off back then. He’ll be coming into this game still in good form — he hit his 12th home run of the season back on Sunday to get the Nationals going in what ended up being a 6-1 victory over Miami.

Elsewhere, César Hernández is getting another start in left field in lieu of Alex Call and Riley Adams will be getting the start at catcher after Tres Barrera started on Sunday. Those are the two players who are entering the lineup for this game after sitting out their series finale against the Marlins.