Game Thread 9/26/22: Braves at Nationals

The penultimate road series of the season starts tonight.

By Demetrius Bell
MLB: SEP 17 Rockies at Nationals Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Braves will be rolling into Washington D.C. after having picked up a dramatic split of a four-game series against the Phillies. Now it’s time for Atlanta to hopefully take of business against the Nationals. The lineups are set and the team should be riding high on confidence following yesterday’s win and a reminder earlier today at the White House that they are, indeed, the defending World Series Champions. Hopefully I’ll be writing a recap on a victory in a few hours from now.

