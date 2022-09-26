September 26: Braves 8, Nationals 0

Bryce Elder tossed the first complete game shutout of the season for the Atlanta Braves who extended their winning streak to three-straight with an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals. Matt Olson broke out of his slump with a two-run home run in the fourth. The Braves blew the game wide open with a five-run fifth. Elder allowed just six hits and one walk while throwing 106 pitches. Atlanta improves to 96-58 on the season and close to within one game of the division lead.

Monday Notables

Home Runs: Matt Olson (29), Marcell Ozuna (22), Orlando Arcia (8)

WP — Bryce Elder (2-3): 9.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K

LP — Cory Abbott (0-4): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Up Next

The series will continue Tuesday with Kyle Muller scheduled to get the start for Atlanta. The Nationals will counter with right-hander Paolo Espino.