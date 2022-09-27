Daily Hammer Podcast: The Excellence of Bryce Elder Leads to Convincing Win

The Braves extra inning win over the Phillies likely met the criteria as a “convincing” victory on Sunday afternoon.

However, the best way to follow up a stressful, dramatic game is a dominant victory. And thanks to the excellence of Bryce Elder, that is exactly what the Braves got on Monday night. Plus, Matt Olson connected with his first home run in 15 games as Marcell Ozuna and Orland Arcia also had big games for the Braves.

Shawn Coleman looks at many fun narratives from Monday:

Bryce Elder’s historic start

Matt Olson showing signs of life

Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to the order as Braves tinker with lineup

Orlando Arcia delivers in rare start

Kyle Muller takes the mound on Tuesday

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.