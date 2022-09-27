Braves News: Bryce Elder is Excellent in Shutout Win, Matt Olson Goes Deep, More

It was a fun day for the Braves in Washington D.C. After the Braves paid a visit to the White House to be honored for their 2021 World Series win, they were able to produce their third straight win in a row in the series opener against the Nationals. And it happened in pretty convincing fashion.
Matt Olson hit his first home run in 15 games to lead the Braves offense in a 8-0 victory over the Nationals. However, the story of the night was Bryce Elder, who continued his excellent second half pitching with a complete game shutout. He is the first Brave since 1990 to produce a complete game shutout within his first 10 career appearances. Impressive stuff from a young arm that is clearly becoming a potential rotation option for the future.
Braves News
- The Braves visited the White House while in Washington D.C. on Monday in honor of their 2021 World Series Title.
- Ivan takes a look at how the Braves are continuing to lean on their overall collection of talent as another postseason nears.
- Sam Peebles looks at what exactly has helped Kyle Wright improve so much to become the Braves first 20-game winner in nearly two decades.
- Cory McCartney and Grant McCauley look at how Matt Olson’s performance will help or harm the Braves as the NL East division race draws closer to an end.
MLB News
- The Diamondbacks sent top prospect Alek Thomas back to the minors.
- The Toronto Blue Jays extended their lead in the AL Wild Card Standings to 2 1⁄2 games.
- While the baseball world waits for Aaron Judge to hit numbers 61 and 62, he also continues to pursue the Triple Crown in the American League.
