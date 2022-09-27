Braves News: Bryce Elder is Excellent in Shutout Win, Matt Olson Goes Deep, More

It was a fun day for the Braves in Washington D.C. After the Braves paid a visit to the White House to be honored for their 2021 World Series win, they were able to produce their third straight win in a row in the series opener against the Nationals. And it happened in pretty convincing fashion.

Matt Olson hit his first home run in 15 games to lead the Braves offense in a 8-0 victory over the Nationals. However, the story of the night was Bryce Elder, who continued his excellent second half pitching with a complete game shutout. He is the first Brave since 1990 to produce a complete game shutout within his first 10 career appearances. Impressive stuff from a young arm that is clearly becoming a potential rotation option for the future.

Braves News

MLB News