Braves recall Kyle Muller, option Alan Rangel to Gwinnett

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have recalled left-hander Kyle Muller from Gwinnett and he will start Tuesday night’s game in Washington. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned right-hander Alan Rangel to Gwinnett.

Tuesday will be Muller’s third start at the major league level this season. He struggled in his first opportunity in Texas back on May 1 allowing four hits, six walks and seven runs in just 2 2/3 innings. He returned to Gwinnett and has made steady progress with his command as the season has progressed. The Braves called on Muller again on August 13 for a start in Miami where he allowed three hits, a walk and two runs in five innings. He has made 23 starts at Gwinnett where he has a 3.41 ERA and a 3.52 FIP to go along with 159 strikeouts in 134 2⁄ 3 innings.