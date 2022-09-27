William Woods added to Arizona Fall League roster

Atlanta Braves reliever William Woods has been added to the Scottsdale roster for the upcoming Arizona Fall League according to MLB Pipeline. Woods, who has battled through an injury plagued 2022 season, made two appearances for the Braves at the major league level this season.

Woods appeared to be a major league option before an ankle injury that wiped out a large portion of his season. He appeared in 17 games with Gwinnett and largely struggled posting a 5.51 ERA and a 5.59 FIP in 16 1⁄ 3 innings. Despite the ugly numbers, Woods has good stuff and could eventually develop into a solid major league relief option.

Woods also took part in the Arizona Fall League in 2021 where he got off to a slow start, but finished strong. Woods will join a group of Braves prospects headlined by outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and infielder Cal Conley. The Arizona Fall League is scheduled to get underway on Monday, October 3.