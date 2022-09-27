William Contreras back behind the plate as Braves continue series in Washington

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it four straight wins Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves’ offense broke out for eight runs in Monday’s win and a strong performance by Bryce Elder gave the bullpen a night off.

Matt Olson gave the Braves the lead with a two-run home run which was his first since September 6. Olson also walked and barreled a line drive that went for a sacrifice fly so there is hope that he is starting to come out of a prolonged slump. Eddie Rosario had a single in four trips to the plate and has now hit safely in nine of his last 11 games. Orlando Arcia made his first start since returning from the injured list Monday night and continued to torment the Nationals with a two-run home run. For the season, Arcia is 15-for-33 with four home runs against the Nationals this season.

For the Nationals, Joey Meneses went 1-for-4 in the series opener Monday and has eight hits in four games against the Braves this season. Since going 1-for-11 at the plate at Truist Park, Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams is 7-for-14 with two doubles over his last four games.

Abrams will hit second again Tuesday and will be followed by Meneses who will hit third and play first base.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.