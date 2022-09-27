September 27: Braves 8, Nationals 2

The Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to four-straight and moved into a tie for first place in the NL East with an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice while Orlando Arcia added his fifth against the Nationals this season to lead Atlanta’s offensive effort. Kyle Muller allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings and Atlanta’s bullpen took care of the rest. The Braves now have 97 wins which ties their best mark over the last four seasons which was set in 2019.

Tuesday Notables

Home Runs: Ronald Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Orlando Arcia (9)

WP — Collin McHugh (3-2): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

LP — Paolo Espino (0-8): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Up Next

The series will wrap up Wednesday with Jake Odorizzi matching up against Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray.