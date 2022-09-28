Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves and Mets are Tied atop NL East as Ronald Acuna Jr. is Locked In

And once again....WE ARE TIED.

YES, that is correct, the Braves and Mets are once again tied atop the NL East after an 8-2 victory for the Braves over the Nationals while the Mets lost to the Marlins by a 6-4 score. For the Braves, it was all about the outstanding production from the outfield. Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Eddie Rosario each had multiple and RBIs in the win. Plus, the Braves bullpen put together another excellent performance.

Shawn Coleman looks at all the takeaways from a terrific Tuesday night:

Kyle Muller struggled but did well enough to keep game close early

The Braves outfield has been among the best in baseball for the past two months

Watching Hurricane Ian and potential impact on this weekends games

Ronald Acuna Jr. is consistently looking like his pre-injury self

Jake Odorizzi simply needs to keep the ball in the ball park Wednesday

