Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. loud in Washington, NL East race, more

The Atlanta Braves played some long ball on Tuesday night as they defeated the Washington Nationals 8-2.

Kyle Muller got the start and tossed 4.2 innings of two-run baseball. He surrendered all six of Washington’s hits. The bullpen came up big, collecting another seven strikeouts after Muller’s exit and putting up zeroes in the hit column.

Ronald Acuña Jr. blasted two solo home runs, one coming in the fifth and one in the seventh.

“The hope is to win tomorrow and then have a good series in New York this weekend,” Acuña said following his ninth career multi-homer game. “The division is on the line.”

Orlando Arcia also homered in the fifth, making it his fifth consecutive game with a homer at Nationals Park.

After last night’s win and a New York Mets loss, the Braves and Mets share the lead in the East, each club with 97 wins. The Braves look to take the lead in the division as Jake Odorizzi wraps up the series in D.C.

Braves News:

Prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Dylan Dodd made their Triple-A debuts, discussed in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

Michael Harris II is in the running for the 2022 Rookie of the Year award, joining Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman.

Braves reliever William Woods was added to the Arizona Fall League roster. The league gets underway on October 3.

MLB News:

Philadelphia Phillies INF Johan Camargo cleared waivers and is headed to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after being designated for assignment over the weekend. Camargo signed on with the Phillies over the winter after being cut from the Braves roster.

Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson’s season comes to an end after surgery to repair a tendon in his left middle finger. The club was hopeful for a late-season return, but after forgoing a playoff berth, Anderson’s season will conclude.