Braves select contract of Silvino Bracho, option Kyle Muller to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves are adding a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Wednesday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals. The Braves announced Wednesday morning that they have selected the contract of reliever Silvino Bracho and optioned left-hander Kyle Muller to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa and placed him on the 60-day injured list.

The #Braves today selected RHP Silvino Bracho to the major league roster, recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta and placed him on the 60-day injured list, and optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 28, 2022

Bracho had one other stint on the Braves active roster back in early July after they acquired him from the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations. He made one scoreless appearance on July 1 against the Reds and then was designated for assignment on July 4. He passed through waivers and reported to Gwinnett where he has appeared in 20 games while posting a 2.08 ERA and a 2.82 FIP in 26 innings.

The move with Ynoa was just a procedural move to open up a 40-man roster spot. Ynoa is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The move gives the Braves another multi-inning option for Wednesday’s game in Washington behind Jake Odorizzi.