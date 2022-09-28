Braves look to complete sweep in Washington

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it five-straight wins and keep the pressure on the Mets in the NL East when they wrap up a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals. Atlanta took the opener Monday 8-0 and then came storming back from a 2-0 deficit Tuesday for an 8-2 win. That victory pulled them into a tie at the top of the NL East standings with the New York Mets.

Jake Odorizzi will get the start for Atlanta and will be trying to bounce back from a rough outing last time out. Odorizzi has struggled since having a start skipped with what was called arm fatigue. In three starts since he has allowed 18 hits and 13 runs combined in just 12 1⁄ 3 innings. He is coming off of his worst start of the season where he allowed 10 hits, three walks and eight runs in just four innings against the Phillies. Wednesday will be his first start of the season against the Nationals.

Washington will counter with right-hander Josiah Gray in the finale. There was some question as to whether Gray would make this start as the Nationals are trying to limit his innings over the final weeks of the season. While he has shown flashes at various points this season, it has been a tough go in September where he has allowed 25 hits, 11 walks and 18 runs in just 19 1⁄ 3 innings. He faced the Braves back in April at Truist Park and allowed one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice in Tuesday’s win. It was the first multi-homer game for Acuña since early June. He’s hitting .263/.317/.658 with three doubles and four homers over his last 10 games. Eddie Rosario extended his hitting streak to six-straight games with a double off the wall in center Tuesday night. After struggling for most of the season, Rosario appears to be rounding into shape at the right time for the Braves. He is hitting .378/.410/.568 with four doubles and a home run over his last 12 games.

Atlanta added a fresh arm to the bullpen Wednesday morning in right-hander Silvino Bracho. He will give them another multi-inning option to use if needed over the next few days.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, September 28, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park, Washington DC

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan