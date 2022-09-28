Michael Harris hitting third Wednesday, Travis d’Arnaud returns to lineup

The Atlanta Braves will try to keep the pressure on the New York Mets Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series and a seven-game road trip against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has won four-straight and are tied for the division lead in the NL East.

Michael Harris moves up into the third spot in the order for Wednesday’s game. Harris is 7-for-25 with a double, triple and homer during Atlanta’s current road trip.

Braves lineup 9/28 at Nationals



1. Acuña RF

2. Swanson SS

3. Harris CF

4. Riley 3B

5. Olson 1B

6. d’Arnaud C

7. Rosario LF

8. Arcia 2B

9. Grossman DH



Jake Odorizzi P — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) September 28, 2022

Travis d’Arnaud returns to the Braves lineup Wednesday after sitting out the last two games. d’Arnaud is 5-for-18 with three doubles on the current road trip. Eddie Rosario is riding a six-game hitting streak and is back in left field. Orlando Arcia homered for the second straight game Tuesday night and has now homered in five straight games at Nationals park. He’s in the lineup for the third straight day and will hit ninth.

For the Nationals, Joey Meneses has had a hit in each of the first two games of the series and is 9-for-18 in five games against the Braves this season. Lane Thomas has two hits in the series while Luis Garcia returns to the lineup after recording two hits in the opener.

Wednesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.