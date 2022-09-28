Braves vs. Nationals game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to extend their winning streak to five-straight games Wednesday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Nationals. Atlanta took the series opener 8-0 and then clinched a series win Tuesday night with an 8-2 win. Jake Odorizzi will try to bounce back from a bad outing last time out while the Nationals will go with right-hander Josiah Gray.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

