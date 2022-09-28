Braves’ offense goes quiet in 3-2 loss to the Nationals

The Atlanta Braves couldn’t get going offensively and saw their winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals in 10 innings Wednesday night.

All eyes were on Jake Odorizzi early and he again got off to a tough start. Lane Thomas worked a leadoff walk and then moved up to second on an infield single that was perfectly placed by CJ Abrams. Thomas moved to third on a fly out by Joey Meneses and then came into score on a sacrifice fly by Luke Voit to make it 1-0.

The Braves answered back against Josiah Gray in the second when Matt Olson drove an 0-2 fastball over the wall in left for his 30th home run of the season.

After a 30-pitch first inning, Odorizzi came back out for the second needing better results and got it retiring the side on five pitches. Abrams singled again with one out in the third and moved up to second on an error by Eddie Rosario. Odorizzi got Meneses to fly out to center on a nice leaping catch by Michael Harris at the wall for the second out. However, Voit struck again with a single that scored Abrams to put the Nationals back in front 2-1.

Odorizzi came back out for the fourth and allowed a one-out single to Alex Call who then stole second base. Victor Robles then sent a ground ball to third that Austin Riley couldn’t handle for an error to put runners at first and second. The Nationals helped the Braves out as Call took off for third, but was thrown out by Travis d’Arnaud for the second out. However, Odorizzi walked Riley Adams and that would be it as Brian Snitker emerged from the dugout and signaled for Jesse Chavez. Chavez got Thomas to line out to Olson to leave the runners stranded.

Odorizzi wasn’t sharp again, but didn’t get a lot of help from his defense behind him either. He allowed four hits, three walks and two runs, although just one was earned, over 3 2⁄ 3 innings. He didn’t strike out anyone while throwing 68 pitches.

Chavez stayed in and retired the side in order in the fifth and Dylan Lee did the same in the sixth. However, the Braves were unable to get the offense going against Gray, who came into the game with an 5.17 ERA and a FIP approaching 6.00, but he held Atlanta to just two hits including Olson’s home run over the first six innings.

Hunter Harvey took over in the seventh for Washington and was greeted by a leadoff single by Olson. However, they were unable to do anything with it as d’Arnaud and Rosario struck out before Orlando Arcia grounded into a force play.

Raisel Iglesias retired the side in order in the seventh. The Braves again got the leadoff man on in the eighth as pinch-hitter William Contreras doubled off the wall in right center. Ronald Acuña Jr. popped out to right for the first out. Dansby Swanson then grounded to third and Contreras got caught too far from the bag. He was able to stay in the run down long enough to get Swanson to second, but was tagged out for the second out.

Michael Harris then sent one back up the middle that Luis Garcia made a diving stop on. Garcia’s throw bounced away from Joey Meneses and Swanson never stopped running as he came in to tie the game.

A.J. Minter worked a perfect eighth and the Braves got a one-out single from Rosario in the ninth, but were unable to move him around. Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

The Braves inserted Guillermo Heredia to pinch run to begin the inning at second base. Heredia tagged and moved over to third on a fly out by Acuña. Swanson then swung at the first pitch and grounded to Ildemaro Vargas at third who threw across for the second out. Kyle Finnegan then got Harris to pop out to end the inning.

Jackson Stephens came on to pitch the 10th. With Alex Call at second to start the inning, Victor Robles fouled off two bunt attempts and then got the third one down. Stephens fielded it and threw wide, but Orlando Arcia appeared to hold the bag. Robles was called safe, but the call was overturned on replay. That was the fifth call at first base that was overturned in the series on missed plays at first base.

Stephens then ran the count full to Cesar Hernandez, but lost him to put runners at first and third. Atlanta pulled the infield in and Thomas grounded to Riley at third who looked the runner back and then threw across for the second out. Stephens jumped ahead in the count against Abrams who grounded a 1-2 pitch through the hole on the right side to bring home Call with the game winner.

The Braves fall to 97-59 on the season. They will enjoy an off day on Thursday before starting a pivotal three-game series against the Mets at Truist Park.