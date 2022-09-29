This Day in Braves History: September 29th

Braves Franchise History

1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla.

2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run homer off David Weathers in the 11th inning to give the Rockies a 7-5 win over Milwaukee. The Rockies move a game ahead of the Braves in the National League wild card race, after Atlanta loses 5-4 to Florida.

MLB History

1920: Babe Ruth hits his major league record 54th home run on the last day of the season. Only one other team in the American League will hit more than 44 homers.

1952: Stan Musial makes his major league pitching debut. Harvey Haddix moves to right field, Hal Rice shifts to center, and Musial pitches to Frank Baumholtz. After Baumholtz grounds out to third, everyone returns to their normal positions.

1954: Willie Mays makes his famous running catch off the bat of Cleveland’s Vic Wertz in Game 1 of the World Series. The Giants win the game, 5-2, in 10 innings on a three-run walk-off homer by pinch-hitter Dusty Rhodes off Bob Lemon.

2004: Major League Baseball officially announces that the Montreal Expos franchise will move to Washington, DC in 2005. Hours after this, the Expos play their final game in Montreal, a 9-1 loss to the Florida Marlins before a crowd of 31,395 at Olympic Stadium.

2013: On the last day of the regular season, Henderson Alvarez of the Marlins tosses a no-hitter against the Tigers, 1-0. The game is scoreless going into the bottom of the ninth, as Justin Verlander matches zeros with Alvarez, but Giancarlo Stanton scores a run on a wild pitch by Luke Putkonen to make the no-no official. It is only the sixth time in major league history a no-hitter has ended in walk-off fashion, and the first time it has happened in regulation innings since 1952.

